Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,816 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 227,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

