Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHV traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,599. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

