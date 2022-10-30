Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 312 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of USMV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,902 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.