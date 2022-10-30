Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,279 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $115.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.