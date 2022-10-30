Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,991 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 424.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JCPB traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.40. 143,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $54.93.

