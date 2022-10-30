Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $138.33. The company had a trading volume of 343,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,607. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

