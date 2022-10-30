Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,134 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,874,000 after acquiring an additional 126,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.94. 5,531,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.94. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
