Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,056,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,837,000 after buying an additional 593,846 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. 1,320,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,483. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.11. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

