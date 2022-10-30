Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 126,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 18,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 59,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,777,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,748,312. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

