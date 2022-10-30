Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,919 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,192.0% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.29. 141,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,262. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $123.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.