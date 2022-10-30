Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 94,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,309,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 484,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

