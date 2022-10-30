Capital Product Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
CPLP opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.
Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
