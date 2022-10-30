Capital Product Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

CPLP opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Featured Articles

