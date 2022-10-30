Capital Square LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after acquiring an additional 547,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of LSI stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

