Capital Square LLC Buys 116 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

