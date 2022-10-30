Capital Square LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

