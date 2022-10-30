Capital Square LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 267,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

