Capital Square LLC Has $544,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $74.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.