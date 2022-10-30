Capital Square LLC Has $945,000 Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,006,000 after purchasing an additional 273,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

