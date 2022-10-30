Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 418,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

