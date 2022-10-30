Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Eight Capital

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.78.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$3.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.79.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

