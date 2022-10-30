CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the quarter. CareTrust REIT makes up about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

