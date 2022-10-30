Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

