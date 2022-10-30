Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 306,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.65. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

