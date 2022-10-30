Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 571,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,876 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $293.17.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.68.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.