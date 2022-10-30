Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,400 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CARE traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,077. The stock has a market cap of $436.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.97 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARE shares. Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

