Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $447.28 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $447.28 million and approximately $17.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,252,746,260 coins and its circulating supply is 10,472,133,320 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021.

