Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $426.71 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $426.71 million and $20.38 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,251,400,687 coins and its circulating supply is 10,470,881,091 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,249,110,874 with 10,454,688,736 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04210781 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $20,191,162.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

