Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in October

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.65 price target on the stock.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CETEF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,797. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 0.90.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.