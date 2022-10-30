CEEK VR Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $118.31 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,697.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003596 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00054487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00045221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.1414017 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $7,807,694.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

