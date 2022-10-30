Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other Celcuity news, Director Richard Nigon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $7,686 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 17.34. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

