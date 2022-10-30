Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

CLS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,145,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 563,025 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,903,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

