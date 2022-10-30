Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.
Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %
CLS opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
