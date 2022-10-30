Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.71

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $332.41 million and $11.53 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.04 or 0.31330445 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

