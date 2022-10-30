Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.54 million and approximately $374,442.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,753,852 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

