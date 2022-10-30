CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CENAQ Energy by 163.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 702,184 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 834,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 683,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CENAQ Energy by 132.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 369,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. CENAQ Energy has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.96.

CENAQ Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry in North America.

