CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CFIVW stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.