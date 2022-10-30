Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

