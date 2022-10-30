Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.77.
NYSE GTLS opened at $212.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $247,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
