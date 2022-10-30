Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $212.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $218.95.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $247,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

