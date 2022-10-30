Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Chase Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CCF stock opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.64. Chase has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $114.22.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

