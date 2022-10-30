Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

