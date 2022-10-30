Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $149.62.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
