Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 167,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CMCM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.88. 14,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,314. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

