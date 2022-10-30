Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) vs. United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Financial Analysis

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) and United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.47% 13.95% 4.48% United Natural Foods 0.86% 15.95% 3.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $1.75 billion 0.80 -$4.92 million $0.89 41.01 United Natural Foods $28.93 billion 0.09 $248.00 million $4.06 10.48

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Chefs’ Warehouse. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chefs’ Warehouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chefs’ Warehouse has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chefs’ Warehouse and United Natural Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats United Natural Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products. It also offers a line of center-of-the-plate products, including custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as food products, such as cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand; and imported Greek feta cheese and organic ramen under the MT.VIKOS, KOYO, ASIAN GOURMET, MEDITERRANEAN ORGANIC, and NATURAL SEA brands, as well as various products under the TUMARO'S, ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, ARCTIC SHORES SEAFOOD COMPANY, STONE RIDGE CREAMERY, and SUPER CHILL brands. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of 73 Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.