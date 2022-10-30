Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

LNG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $174.48. 1,204,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,927. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

