Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Increased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,214. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

