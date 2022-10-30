Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 15,794 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.