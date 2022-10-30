Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,442 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.

