Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 22,442 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,220,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,914,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance
VTEB stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.