Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 208.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $87.65 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

