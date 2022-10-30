Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $820,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43.

