Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $66.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.