Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO opened at $64.29 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.